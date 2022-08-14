With gas prices surging, some Walla Wallans are ditching their cars for a more eco-friendly and less expensive mode of transportation found in new electric bikes, referred to as e-bikes.
Gas prices in Washington state are still hovering around $5 per gallon and here in Walla Walla most gas stations are selling regular gas at around $4.89 per gallon, creating a larger interest in e-bikes.
At Allegro Bicycles, 200 E. Main St., shop worker Amelia Mott said the store has seen an uptick in customers asking about bikes and e-bikes.
“People are coming in saying they want to start riding a bike because they don’t want to pay for gas,” Mott said. “For e-bikes, it’s definitely more of a long-term investment because they can be expensive.”
The Bicycle Barn, 202 E Isaacs, is seeing the same thing.
“People are buying e-bikes for different reasons,” said service manager Tim Hulce. “Some people want to be able to go further and ride for longer periods, and others are buying e-bikes for commuting to work for the purpose of saving gas.”
An e-bike is basically a standard bike with an added pedal-assist feature from an electric motor.
E-bikes can be expensive, though. Hulce says their starting e-bike runs around $1,800 and their most expensive goes for $11,000.
“Prices are based on the quality of the components and the frame of the bike,” Hulce said. “It is the same with buying a car. There is a difference from a cheap car and an expensive car.”
Kevin Thonney is a part owner of Bicycle Barn and says as the awareness of e-bikes increases, demand continues to grow.
“We get new riders as more and more people find out about them,” Thonney said. “It extends the capability of the rider, gets people out there and enhances the experience and the fun of bicycling.”
An e-bike incorporates a sensor that reads how fast a person is pedaling and gives an extra push to the rider, according to Thonney.
“It the same as riding a normal bike but it gives you more power to go up hills and ride longer without getting tired.” Thonney said.
Thonney says not only is e-biking fun, it is also beneficial for your physical and mental health.
E-bikes have been around since the 1990s but have grown in popularity in since the COVID-19 pandemic
“People can come on down and take one for a test drive,” Thonney said. “The smiles on peoples’ faces after their first e-bike ride is always great to see. It enhances the joy of bike riding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.