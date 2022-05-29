Doyle Electric Inc. is celebrating 50 years of business in the Walla Walla Valley.
Friends, family and business associates joined in a surprise celebration to congratulate Leo Doyle and his five decades of success last week at the 1421 Dell Ave. business location.
But Doyle said that what might be considered success was more what he calls “survival” because construction work and the life of a contractor can be “short lived.”
“We were lucky to be in the community when it really started to grow,” Doyle said. “I didn’t do it alone. I had a lot of great people who have worked for me over the years, and the response we got from the community was amazing.”
Doyle was raised in Weston and joined the Navy out of high school. After his stint in the Navy, he went to apprenticeship school in Bend, Oregon, to become an electrician before coming to Walla Walla in 1969.
He worked for two main electric companies in Walla Walla for three years before branching out on his own in 1972, starting his own business out of his garage. He had four kids and wanted to be able to manage his own workload, he said.
“It seems backwards to leave the stable job I had to start my own business when I had four kids,” Doyle said. “But I got a small bank loan from Baker Boyer and built my way up from there.”
Doyle credits much of his success to the people who have worked for him, many who have been with Doyle Electric for 25 to 30 years.
Manager Greg Irland has been working for Doyle for 28 years, and he said he has stayed for so long because of the work environment Doyle creates for his employees.
“Leo is a very caring and honest businessman,” Irland said. “He treats people fairly and always takes care of his customers and employees.”
Doyle said he is thankful he landed in Walla Walla in 1969.
“This is a great place to live, to start a business, and to raise a family,” he said. “I’m so thankful to all the good people and contractors of this community.”
Doyle Electric Inc. provides both commercial and residential services ranging from small electrical fixes to an entire wiring for a home or building. Its staff work on water pumps and motors providing services for irrigation and water purification applications. They also install electronic services for home security, surveillance, and fire and home alarms.
