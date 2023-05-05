What currently is a parking lot filled with cars soon will be transformed into a bustling Farmers Market in Walla Walla this Saturday, May 6.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. locals and visitors can mosey their way down to 106 W. Main Street in downtown Walla Walla for the first outdoor farmers market of the season.
Kathryn Witherington, executive director of the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation, said she is excited to see new and returning vendors this year.
"This will be the 27th year of the Downtown Farmers Market," Witherington said. "We have around 50 total vendors, give or take, registered for the whole season."
For opening day, she said the Farmers Market is anticipating seeing about 40 vendors. "Probably about one third of those are farmers selling produce, meat and eggs, and those Farmers Market staples we tend to think of."
Witherington said there will be a mix of artisans, food producers and food trucks as well.
Among the vendors, 17 were beneficiaries of impact grants which are state-funded technical assistance grants aimed at supporting underserved small businesses, including those owned by BIPOC entrepreneurs, women and veterans.
"The grant covers the cost of their booth and helps businesses get exposed to the market," she said. "We're excited to see how those businesses do."
Witherington said she is particularly excited to see a jump in the number of younger entrepreneurs at the market who are called Junior vendors. Live music also will make a comeback with The Diego Romero Band opening this weekend.
"We encourage people to come out and support small and local businesses," she said, "but also just be a part of the cool community spirit that comes up around the Farmers Market."
