Digital Heroes, 120 E. Alder St. in Walla Walla, is celebrating the 18th year of Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 7, when comic book stores across the country, and around the world, give away free comic books.
Digital Heroes, and thousands of other comic book shops, will give away millions of comic books to millions of fans who come into the store.
Comic book fans, young and old alike, will have an opportunity to receive a free comic book during Digital Heroes’ store hours, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., or while supplies last.
In news release, Digital Heroes owner Jeff Watson said his shop’s philosophy is that for every person out there, there’s a comic book they will love.
“We love Free Comic Book Day and are very excited to be celebrating it in our new downtown location,” Watson said in the release.
Digital Heroes will be offering other special sales and contests in addition to the free comic book giveaway.
For more information about the event, call 509-525-0380.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.