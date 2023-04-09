Fifty-five new and developing businesses in the Walla Walla Valley have been awarded impact grants to support their initial development.
Downtown Walla Walla Foundation, in partnership with Kindling Coworking, divvied up more than $635,000 in state funding to help support BIPOC entrepreneurs, developing veteran-and women-owned businesses and small businesses in underserved regions.
The funding was distributed across Walla Walla, Columbia and Garfield counties.
Out of the 85 applications submitted, 55 were awarded technical assistance support, which includes help finding office space and receiving broad support for their businesses.
Four businesses in the Walla Walla Valley were among the recipients and are now looking forward to pursuing their plans after receiving the good news.
Mild Regards
Bridgid Strait Johns wants to help people find the perfect greeting card.
Strait Johns said her business idea was sparked in 2015 when she was looking for a birthday card in a grocery store greeting aisle. She was searching for just one card that didn't imply that she liked the recipient.
"After about an hour, and a lot of hair pulling, I had one lousy card, and a business idea," she said.
And thus, she created Mild Regards, a source of neutral cards for people with imperfect relationships.
"Mild Regards is a line of greeting cards for people with difficult relationships," Strait Johns said. "If you can't send a card that says, for example, 'Happy Birthday to the No. 1 Dad,' I have cards that say, 'Happy Birthday to the No. 1 Birdwatcher.'"
Strait Johns said the cards are artsy enough to distract from how vague the message is. "Vague enough that it gives you some space for how complicated your feelings might be."
When Strait Johns pitches her business idea, she said she gets three different responses. She said some people are baffled, which tells her they are not her target audience and some are curious.
"About one person in five that I talk to responds with profound relief," Strait Johns said. "They're already spending money on greeting cards, and they're already spending an insane amount of time looking for something that doesn't require them to mail a lie."
Strait Johns also said she has an interest in producing greeting cards in various languages.
"It's surprisingly hard to find a card that says Feliz Cumpleaños without a taco on it," she said.
By using print-on-demand software, she can effortlessly personalize cards for diverse clients and distribute them worldwide.
Strait Johns is one of the 55 recipients of the Downtown Small Business Innovation Fund Impact Award. She was awarded a package from FLOW Marketing, which will help her get the business off the ground.
The marketing package is valued at $5,000 and helps businesses find their identity through the creation of a logo and the creation of a website.
"I've been wanting this for eight years now," Strait Johns said. "To finally be able to begin is fantastic."
Zero Proof Walla Walla
Cia Cortinas was born and raised in Walla Walla. Naturally, she spent time growing up in the wine industry.
“My godfather was the original founder of Walla Walla Vintners,” Cortinas said. "My high school job was cutting cheeses in the wineries."
After high school, Cortinas left the Valley but continued to be involved in the wine industry. In 2017 she moved back to Walla Walla, but something had changed.
“About a year ago I just decided that alcohol no longer resonated with me for a couple of different reasons,” Cortinas said. “Through that process I was instantly reminded of how alcohol-centered Walla Walla has become since growing up here in the ’80s and ’90s.”
Cortinas said she started talking openly about how there are other options for nonalcoholic beverages.
"I think that for a lot of us the idea of choice has kind of gone out the window when we sit down at a bar, a restaurant or even going into a tasting room," she said.
Her brand, Zero Proof Walla Walla, showcases people in the food and beverage industry who are creating "a more equitable food and beverage experience for their guests."
Cortinas said her page on Facebook, where she posts most of her content, has grown fast. Since November, more than 1,000 people have liked the page, she said.
"Someone's 'why' is personal," Cortinas said.
"I think that part of our job in Walla Walla is to really do our due diligence to offer options to our guests who are not here necessarily for wine," she said.
Cortinas said she has talked with several businesses who have introduced a nonalcoholic experience that is still elevated.
"They said that their guests feel more welcome and that it's encouraging more designated driver healthy behaviors," she said.
Cortinas received an impact grant for an annual membership for a space at Kindling Coworking. The space is in downtown Walla Walla and offers amenities such as Wi-Fi, 24/7 access to the building, access to the conference room, and cold or hot brew coffee.
Cortinas said she sees the impact grant as having a dual significance.
"It is a reminder of how important this conversation is," she said. "If it wasn't something that was missing in the conversation, I think that I would've been looked over."
Expressing her strong belief in collaboration, Cortinas said having a space to have meetings with restaurant owners and community members in the Valley will enhance the professionalism of her mission.
"It's going to be really nice to have a third-party space that isn't my home," she said. "I can really focus on some amazing projects that I want to see come to fruition."
Blue Mountain Valley Contracting
Noah Ritchie, owner of Blue Mountain Valley Contracting, said he loves renovating old houses and integrating vintage features in them.
Ritchie said he learned how to become a general contractor from his father, Scott Ritchie. After high school, he became a foreman for a local construction company, but he knew he wanted to start his own business.
He founded Blue Mountain Valley Contracting which has been open for three years.
"The purpose of my business is to help families make their dreams come true," Ritchie said.
Despite having a workshop, he said there are still some pricey woodworking machines he lacks, which would aid in completing some projects.
After successfully applying for an impact grant, he was awarded an annual paid membership to Wonder Worx Maker Space.
The maker space offers a suitable environment and equipment for small businesses engaged in crafting, making, and manufacturing their products, particularly for wood and metal working.
"It will allow me to earn the money to eventually buy the equipment that this facility provides," he said. "This opportunity will kind of jump start me into doing more intricate projects."
Now, he said, his business will charge full speed ahead as he moves to breathe life into older homes.
Good Vibes
Ruthell Martinez is cooking up something delicious and nutritious with her two sons, and it will be available for purchase at this year's downtown farmers market in Walla Walla.
Martinez emphasized her strong focus on family when considering ideas for a small business. She said her ultimate goal is to organize unique and memorable events, such as birthday parties, by hosting scavenger hunts.
"I have two boys of my own, so I know that there really isn't much to do for birthdays in the area and I thought about how much my family enjoys baking together," Martinez said.
What exactly have they been whipping up in the kitchen? Delicious protein doughnuts and pancakes.
"My kids really enjoy making them," Martinez said. "They make them how they want, and they add their own toppings."
Martinez said her family has fun thinking about having a shop of their own. They would offer a Romeo doughnut and Royce doughnut, named after her boys.
"I kept thinking how awesome it would be for others to come and make their own protein doughnut and add their own toppings," she said. "I want to have more things in our community that bring people together."
The Martinez family received an impact grant that covers the cost of an annual membership for a vendor spot at the Downtown Farmers Market. The award includes a 10-by-10-foot booth, a pop-up tent and a 6-foot table.
Martinez, who is also a full-time community-in-schools advocate at Edison Elementary, said with the summer months coming up, being able to have a stall at the Walla Walla farmers market is perfect.
"This is a great opportunity to do something different, and incorporate my kids at the same time," she said.
The family business has struggled to find the perfect name.
"The boys said they really liked the name Good Vibes, but my kids go to Edison which is a dual-language school," she said. "We speak Spanish, and we love the idea of being bi-literate and bi-cultural. We were going back and forth between Good Vibras or Buenas Vibes. For now, it's just Good Vibes."
Martinez said sticking with the "vibes" in the company name, the boys want to include a quote or saying such as "have a nice day" with each individual order.
"We want to send that joy with every person who gets a pancake or doughnut from us," she said. "We want everyone to have a great day and leave with a smile on their face."
For Martinez, receiving an impact grant provides the starting point for what she wants to create in the community: good vibes all around.
