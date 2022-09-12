There are many farms in the Walla Walla Valley that have been in the same families for generations, but few have been worked by the same family as long as the Klicker Christmas tree and blueberry farm.
This summer, that farm was named an Oregon Century Farm by the Oregon Farm Bureau Foundation for Education, a title meant to honor families who have farmed and ranched on the same land for over 100 years.
Nestled in the forested foothills of the Blue Mountains, not long after Mill Creek Road passes through the border into Oregon state, up a dusty road and under a arching wooden sign, is the site where the family’s story as Northwest farmers began 131 years ago.
Today, Dan and Vern Klicker operate u-pick berry farms and sell Christmas trees from 30-feet tall (centerpieces for cities) to barely a foot tall (just enough to bring festivity to a bedroom or upstairs apartment).
The land first came to be owned by a Klicker through the 1890s equivalent of a meet cute.
As Jake A. Klicker was walking a ridgeline trail toward a nearby creek in 1892, he passed through the property of the future Christmas tree farm, when he met a 29-year-old Almina Ross, a widow and mother of two who had arrived at the Oregon homestead from Kentucky the year prior.
Two years later, they were wed, joining their neighboring homesteads.
Before the Klickers were known throughout the region for their berries, they ran a hotel and bathhouse. Jake had long harbored a fantasy of finding gold, but instead during his surveying had found a stream rich with sulfur, soda, iodine and iron. In an age where mineral springs were lauded for their healing properties, the Klicker Mineral Springs Hotel Resort and Bathhouses charged 25 cents for a dip in the medicinal waters.
Jake and Almina’s family was industrious. Over the years, there would be ventures with bottling plants and lumber, successful businesses started in Seattle and Bremerton, and many Klicker children spread out to make their fortunes throughout the state. In 1909, Almina started a schoolhouse, where she taught a half-dozen children.
But the family’s reputation as farmers began with the gardens and livestock raised to feed the hotel’s guests, Baker Lumber Co. workers and others from Walla Walla who camped by the creek to escape the heat of the summer.
The venture into berries would not start until the early 1920s. Jake Jr., one of the many Klicker children, returned home from serving in World War 1 to help his family build a new hotel and bathhouse.
During construction, he and his younger brother Delbert worked for a family that farmed trees, wheat and strawberries. They were given permission to take cultivars of those strawberries back home and planted them on their homestead property.
The rest is history. The Klicker family berries became well known throughout the northwest, and the business continues to this day, though the strawberries have since moved to their current home on Strawberry Lane in Walla Walla. The new hotel was fille, not with paying guests, but with the many Klicker children and grandchildren.
The Christmas tree farm started in 1949, though at the time it largely consisted of Jake Jr.’s three sons going onto their forested properties, selecting a handsome tree, and cutting it down.
In 1964, one of those sons, Del Klicker, moved into the log cabin house that his family had completed, replacing the acres of strawberries with blueberries and Christmas trees.
Today, Dan and Vern Klicker, sons of Del, great-grandsons of Almina and Jake, run the blueberry and Christmas tree operation, growing around 10 different varieties of blueberries and several types of trees. They’re eyeing the 100-year-old log home with the idea of adding several more rooms, and possibly fulfilling its original purpose by lodging guests there, amid the berries and pines.
And, with luck and a little work, they hope that their children will one day inherit the farm, and their children’s children after them, so that it might be possible that the farm will be in the Klicker family in another 100 years.
