The Dayton Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated its annual Community Choice Awards with a low-key banquet that recognized community members who have contributed in unique ways to the community.
The Chamber gives out these awards for several categories, and winners are people or businesses nominated by the public for business of the year, exceptional citizen of the year, employee of the year and youth of the year.
This year’s event included two new categories of start-up business of the year and nonprofit of the year.
See the list of winners and awards below.
Start-Up Business of the Year: Paige’s Floral & Gifts
"Accommodating, loving, service, community and dedication" are some of the words used to describe Paige’s Floral & Gifts on Main Street. They are known for their volunteerism and giving back to the community.
Nonprofit of the Year: The Club
The Club is a place for kids of the community to hang out, socialize and build positive relationships with peers and adults.
The Club focuses on kids and their best interests and was recognized for alleviating stress for parents by having a place for kids to hang out after school.
Employee of the Year: Jennie Dickinson
Dickinson is the executive director for the Port of Columbia and was chosen for the award because of her dedication to helping the community develop economically and for trying to improve the quality of life for Dayton residents.
She is "devoted, energetic and passionate" and is involved in many volunteer roles in the community with the Dayton Task Force, Historical Depot Society, All Wheels Weekend and the Blue Mountain Station, according to the awards statements.
Business of the Year: Puget Sound Energy
Puget Sound Energy was chosen for this award because of the economic impact they have on Dayton as a job provider and for bringing in tax dollars that total over $4 million annually that helps keep the fire department, schools, the library and hospital funded.
PSE was recognized for improving the quality of life of residents and is also active with community support and volunteerism.
Youth Citizen of the Year: Trista Villaro
Villaro volunteers her time for community events and community members who live around Dayton. She helps at numerous activities including volunteering at Oktoberfest at Blue Mountain Station and the Easter egg hunt in the park. She will be serving as a Columbia County Fair hostess this year and is describe as always being kind and caring to everyone and is known for her love of animals.
Citizen of the Year: Bette Lou Crothers
The Chamber describes Crothers as the "embodiment and definition of what Dayton is and should be: a place to live, work, love, grow and prosper."
Crothers is involved with the Dayton Task Force and Dayton Historical Depot and strives to make Dayton look and feel welcoming to others into the community.
Crothers' smile and laughter and generosity make her a difficult person to say no to when she asks for sponsorships or donations.
She is defined more by her actions than by her words and embodies the term "giving back."
