Cugini Italian Imports & Deli brings a slice of Italy to the outskirts of Walla Walla, serving as a go-to spot for those craving a homemade Italian meal, a chocolate dipped cannoli or a small sample of the country's flavors.
Recently, the wire racks once stuffed with olives, pastas and other jarred delicacies are now noticeably dwindling in stock and the cold case holding salami and cheese is emptying with no plans to replenish it.
Michelle Martuscelli Kjeldgaard, owner of Cugini Italian Imports & Deli, said the announcement to close the store is not a reflection of financial hardship or increased rent, but rather of exhaustion and a lack of time.
"I've been doing this for 10 years, and I'm not getting any younger," Martuscelli Kjeldgaard said as the Cugini door opened again, signaling another customer. "It's not an easy choice but I have to remind myself that I have a family. My kids are grown, and we are all onto a new chapter."
Cugini Italian Imports & Deli has served as a staple for all things Italian since 2004. Martuscelli Kjeldgaard took over for the founders of Cugini — Victor Toppano and Don Maiuri — ten years ago.
"As the Italian community gets older its harder for the younger people to pick up where they left off, " she said. "There's this gap between the old and the young, and I think we kind of filled in the middle space."
She said the Italian community has been huge in supporting Cugini and is one of the reasons the handwritten menu that hangs over the deli case hasn't changed some of its offerings such as Spumoni, which is an Italian ice cream.
"We started serving Spumoni here by accident, and it never stopped," Martuscelli Kjeldgaard said. "We always have our Italian heritage party at our house, and we had way too much Spumoni. I took it to work with me and people couldn't get enough of it. Now, I think it's the highlight of people's meals."
In the decade she spent pressing countless paninis and layering all the components to lasagnas, she said she learned what it takes to be a business owner, which is grit.
"There's a lot of prestige in doing what we do," she said. "There is also a lot of heartache. I missed a lot of my kids' games. I missed a lot of things in my kids' lives. I always felt bad for that, but somebody had to be here, and it had to be me because if things go well, it's my fault and if things go bad it's my fault. I'm all in, or I'm out."
Counting down
When news of the closure hit Facebook, the phone at Cugini's wouldn't stop ringing. The lunch and dinner service ended Saturday, Aug. 5, but as that date came closer, Martuscelli Kjeldgaard said they couldn't even answer the phone because of how many people were coming to the store to order sandwiches and pasta.
"The last couple of weeks I have just been absolutely overwhelmed with the hospitality and the generosity," Martuscelli Kjeldgaard said. "I guess you don't realize what kind of family you have created until you actually step away."
Martuscelli Kjeldgaard said beyond not having enough time to split between her family and the business, the economy has been a factor in the closure as well.
The pandemic sent business owners across the country on a roller coaster with changes in consumer behavior and supply chain disruptions leading to increased demand and food prices.
As the name implies, Cugini Italian Imports & Deli receives much of its goods from abroad, which had become difficult during the pandemic and more so now as shipping prices continue to skyrocket.
"Prices are going up, everybody knows that," Martuscelli Kjeldgaard said. "Since last year, prices have doubled. Import shipping is outrageous. I pay just as much for my cheese as I do to have it shipped to me.
'Ten wonderful years'
Martuscelli Kjeldgaard said for now, Cugini will close, but the plans to remain closed are not necessarily set in stone.
"We don't know what we are going to do," she said. "I'm not saying that we wouldn't maybe someday come back to it, but I have to take a break."
Looking back on the past decade brings a flood of memories to Martuscelli Kjeldgaard as she remembers many long days of prepping the store for the lunch and dinner services and unpacking boxes of cheeses, meats and pastas.
"I have loved bringing a little bit of Italy to everyone in this community," she said. "It has been ten wonderful years."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.