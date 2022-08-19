Work is underway to convert the former Budget Inn and Travelodge motels near downtown Walla Walla into apartments, which are expected to become available for renters early next year, according to development firm Fortify Holdings.
The Beaverton, Oregon, developer has not decided whether to pursue a tax incentive from the city of Walla Walla in exchange for making 10% of the new units affordable to low-income tenants, wrote Regional Manager Rob Jacobs in an email.
Back in January, the Walla Walla City Council voted to allow first-floor residential units within the downtown commercial zone, but only in buildings that had been converted from hotels or motels into residences. Previously, residential units were only allowed on the second floor and above.
The change was spurred by Fortify Holding’s purchase of the defunct Budget Inn and Travelodge motels that once operated near the city’s downtown area — Budget Inn at 305 N. Second Ave. and Travelodge at 421 E. Main St.
Fortify Holdings representatives previously told city officials the company intends to convert the buildings into 106 studio and one-bedroom units, which the group has said would likely be primarily market-rate but may include some low-income units.
Fortify Holdings expressed interest in applying for a multi-family tax incentive through the city, which would provide tax benefits for eight years if approved by the City Council or for 12 years if the development meets certain conditions and is approved by city staff.
“We are working through the construction phase of the project now that permits have been issued by the city of Walla Walla and as we get closer to lease ups in 2023 Q1, then we will more closely review our pricing and rental structure,” Jacobs wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.