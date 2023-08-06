The buzzing and swarming of honeybees might evoke panic in some, causing them to frantically swat and swing at the insects.
However, this is not the case for Mikhail Mironov.
Mironov, a part-time beekeeper and full-time nature lover, said he feels perfectly at ease amidst the bustling activity of the bees. He's also the one to call if a swarm of honeybees happens to squeeze itself into a building wall or on a tree branch. He said he provides such service for free for the community as a means to give back.
Mironov and his family immigrated to the United States from the Soviet Union in 1990.
"We came straight to Walla Walla," he said. "Ever since then, we have never thought about leaving. We love this community. Everyone has been amazing to me and my family."
By safely moving swarms of bees, Mironov keeps both the community and the tiny pollinators safe.
"I want to give something good to the community as a means to show how blessed we are to be here," he said.
Why do you keep bees?
I think bees are some of the most fascinating creatures on the planet.
My oldest brother taught me about beekeeping while we were in the Soviet Union, and I have been in love with keeping them since then. I was about 16 years old.
It's one of my favorite hobbies and being able to produce honey for my family and my friends is a huge plus.
Sometimes I make a joke about what I do. People will ask me about my job, and I will say it's great. I am the boss of 100,000 employees and they always ask, "How is that possible?"
The answer? I'm a beekeeper.
What should you do if there is a swarm of honeybees?
Call me as soon as you can with the location of the swarm and do not do anything to agitate them. It is important to report a swarm quickly because the bees will be scouting another place to start a colony, and they are looking for little cracks in houses or eaves. The swarming is temporary because they are looking for somewhere permanent to start a nest.
I've moved swarms from trees, cemeteries, flower beds, buildings, bikes, cars and pretty much anything else you could think of.
The biggest swarm of bees I have ever moved filled up about two and a half bee boxes.
Do you like all bugs?
I pretty much like everything except for yellowjackets. They are the enemy of my honeybees, and they cause a lot of problems.
They steal honey from the bees and can destroy a whole colony if they get access to the hive.
I try to get rid of them as much as I can, and I have to protect the hives.
How do you harvest the honey and the beeswax?
I start when the honeycomb frames are full and capped with beeswax. I carefully remove the frames and place them into my centrifuge, which spins the honeycomb and extracts the honey.
When I turn the machine on and it starts spinning, it sounds like rain, like a honey rain, and it smells so good.
From there I put the honey into bottles and make beeswax bars to later make candles.
What have you learned from keeping bees?
I have learned about the power of teamwork.
Bees help each other and they work together for the common good.
Bees are also extremely organized to help protect the hive and make the honey. Everything that is produced by bees is an amazing product. They literally make fuel.
It is amazing to me that from nectar, which is sugary water from flowers, they are able to make so many different products. From honey and beeswax to propolis, which is a byproduct of honeybees that has antibacterial properties, it's all incredible.
Why do you provide this service for Walla Walla?
The people. I worked at the Walla Walla Foundry for close to 20 years making contemporary fine art. That was the first job that I got in Walla Walla after I immigrated here.
Later I had a day care for about 11 years and now I am a handy man and I get to work with bees, which is a passion of mine.
This community has helped my family and I get to where we are today.
