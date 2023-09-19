Maryelizabeth Garcia was born and raised, mostly, in the Walla Walla Valley.
Garcia is the daughter of French immigrants; her mother, aunt and grandmother emigrated from France in the 1960s. She graduated from Wa-Hi in 2005 and went on to attend Walla Walla University. She graduated in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in social work.
From there, Garcia entered the U.S. Navy, where she decommissioned and commissioned a ship. Garcia said she is both a plankowner and a golden shellback. To earn the status of golden shellback, one must cross the equator at the 180th meridian, or international date line.
Now a U.S. Navy veteran, Garcia is back in the Walla Walla Valley serving as the executive director of the Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance. She just celebrated her first year in that role.
In that one year, Garcia has helped to embrace the LatinX community in Milton-Freewater as well as organize several community-centered events, such as Friday Nights on Main that brought hundreds out to downtown Milton-Freewater.
What role does the Chamber Downtown Alliance play in supporting local businesses and community?
The organization is a chamber of commerce and a Main Street America organization outwardly combined, but on the back end we have two boards of directors and an executive board that oversees the general operation of the entire organization. This includes separate bank accounts, EINs, and tax statuses.
Being a "combined" organization, we support local businesses and the community in many ways: networking opportunities; community events that are designed for everyone; community beautification efforts, including painting, planting and cleanup days; an annual awards ceremony; tourism development and support; connecting visitors and residents with services they need and making the overall town a great place to raise a family and/or start a business.
How has the Chamber Downtown Alliance played a role in boosting economic vitality?
Having just celebrated my first year as executive director, I don’t have a ton of information about what has been done before my time here. However, I do know that a ton of work has been done over the past two decades, especially to rally community support, identify gaps in services — across every topic from business to housing to education — and build community pride.
The army of volunteers that we have has had to overcome tremendous adversity and believe that things could be better. The results have been extraordinary and, last year, we received a $200,000 grant from Oregon Main Street for the historical preservation of two building on North Main Street. This was somewhat of a catalyst for other building owners to make improvements on their own buildings and has resulted in three additional buildings on Main Street being recently sold and undergoing renovations to open up in the near future.
Being a town of almost exclusively small businesses, we have actively worked to attract other small-business owners to the area with great success.
What are some unique challenges the Milton-Freewater area faces in terms of business and development?
Some unique challenges exclusive to this area [include] the history of Milton-Freewater. Having once been a major pea-canning town and an apple farming town and now a wine grape growing town, Milton-Freewater has struggled to find its identity after a series of devastating economic downturns and crises over the past 80 or so years.
Because of those crises, the major pea canneries shut down, which caused widespread job loss, which then caused residents to essentially flee the area. This caused factories, homes and other storefronts to become vacant and eventually fall into disrepair and deterioration.
Despite all that, many of the people here remember what the town was like in its glory days, and thoroughly believed that Milton-Freewater and its resilient spirit could return. People worked together for literally decades and half centuries to bring it back, and today we are entering again into a golden era.
In just the past year, for many reasons, crime is lower, businesses are opening up, vacancy rates in commercial properties and homes are down more than 20%, and we have outside investors starting to look at Milton-Freewater as a great place to start a business. It’s a very exciting time to be here.
What has been the best part of serving the Milton-Freewater community?
The best part of serving the Milton-Freewater community has been the support, love and guidance I’ve received from the community on the whole, especially the volunteers.
We regularly accrue over 1,000+ volunteer hours per quarter and are leading Oregon Main Street in volunteerism every quarter. My boards and volunteers, the city government, and every other organization I’ve engaged has been open to every new idea I’ve brought to the community and have helped implement many new programs and events instead of being resistant to change.
Being someone who is a little different, having been received by this town with open arms, curiosity, and warmth has been incredibly encouraging, and even healing.
