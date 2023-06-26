Chances are many Walla Walla residents have been in a building that Jeff Moeller has done construction projects in.
Moeller, a Walla Walla local himself, said he has spent most of his life building in the Walla Walla community.
In downtown Walla Walla alone, Moeller said he has worked on construction and restoration projects in Coffee Perk, Saffron Mediterranean Kitchen, Public House 124, Wingman Birdz + Brewz, Misbehaven and many others.
As a general contractor he said he didn't know the number of homes he has worked in. Especially since the business he owns, Jeff Moeller Construction, is about to turn 20 years old in July.
"I really can't fathom the number of buildings I've worked on," he said.
From 2,000-square-foot houses to 6,000-square-foot homes and large commercial remodels and projects, Moeller has done it all.
Why did you go into construction?
My dad. He started in 1968 building houses and doing commercial work here. I pretty much grew up doing it with him, not that I always wanted to.
It was always just a given thing that I would be there to help. It was so good though. I learned so much from him and that has really shaped me and the work that I do today.
I never thought that construction and contracting was something that I was going to be involved in. That's why I moved away for four years. I wanted to try something different but when my wife and I had our first child, we moved back to Walla Walla where I slowly fell back into doing construction.
I worked for my dad until he retired in 2001 and then I started my business in 2003, so I will be hitting 20 years in July.
What does it take to be in the construction industry?
Construction is a challenge in the sense that you have to be pretty aggressive in every aspect. When I first started, I wanted to make sure that I did absolutely everything right. It was just a few employees and me.
I started with houses, which I already knew how to do pretty well because that is what I worked on with my dad. I had to learn how to do a lot of paperwork though.
As the years have gone by, I have learned how to work smarter and not harder. At this point, I feel like I have done and seen a lot of things in the industry that have made possible for me to problem-solve which is a huge thing in construction.
What is the mentality needed to start your own construction business?
You really have to want it. I like seeing old employees of mine going out and trying to start their own company. Some of them make it, and some of them don't. I try to help when and where I can because I want to see them succeed. It's fun when you get to work with them owner-to-owner and not owner-to-employee.
Construction is tough and it is hard to explain to younger people who want to go into this industry that it takes a lot out of you. I learned from the ground up. I dug the trenches and installed the insulation. I crawled in the basements and crawlspaces. It wasn't easy to get where I am today.
What is the best part about your job?
I like the challenge of figuring out issues and problem-solving them. My dad has always been really good at that, and I think he passed that down to me; he has great ideas, too. It's really fun to go through things and work out how to build something or make it work for the customer.
What is your dream project?
That is tough. I like my niche, which is large custom homes. I like commercial projects and some of these large homes are almost becoming a commercial project because they are so large. It takes a lot of planning and organizing, which I really like doing.
