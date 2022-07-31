Juniper Kerr graduated from Walla Walla High School in 2021. Now she owns a coffee shop.
Columbia Compass Coffee opened July 27. At 36709 Highway 12, on the western entrance to Dayton, Columbia Coffee is a drive-thru coffee shop inside the Touchet Valley Storage Unit facilities.
The shop was previously home to Roosters Brew. After it closed, Kerr said the landlord approached her about taking over the space.
“I’m really excited and just hoping we get enough customers,” Kerr said. “I’m very anxious to get it open and ready to see how it’s going to do.”
The new coffee shop will offer espresso coffee, chai tea, and Italian sodas. It will also have hot chocolate and apple cider.
Kerr says she wants Columbia Compass Coffee to also be pet friendly and will have yummy, whipped cream cones with dog treats on top for the furry friends of the family.
“We will have our coffee shop dog Harvey to say hi to customers as they come through.” Kerr said.
Columbia Coffee will be using Livet Coffee from Walla Walla.
“We want to sell a higher-end coffee and give our place a younger feel to it.” Kerr said.
The shop’s name came to Kerr when she and her boyfriend were on a trip and she saw a compass decal on the back of a truck.
Columbia Compass is open from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.