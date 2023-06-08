College Place officials confirmed they are processing permits for a new Burger King to be located at 2366 S.E. Taumarson Road, just south of HAPO Credit Union.
Jon Rickard, community development director for College Place, said the site has been looked at as a Burger King location for a couple of years.
In 2021, Burger King planned for the site under a different franchise but the application was withdrawn in early 2022 before the permits could be issued.
A new permit, submitted by NW Kings LLC, said the restaurant building size is 2,892 square feet with a drive-thru and parking.
Just across the way is a collection of fast-food restaurants that have grown in number, even in just the past few years. Construction already has begun on the most recent addition, a Chipotle, which is nestled next to a Panda Express and a Del Taco.
Rickard said he believes construction will start in June and finish at the end of 2023 and that the plans and permits are very close to being accepted by the city.
"We are very excited that NW Kings LLC has brought this project back to life at this location," Rickard said. "Burgers are a missing fast-food option in the Meadowbrook shopping area and Burger King fills that gap."
