The College Place Goodwill thrift store, which opened its doors on Thursday, Aug. 18, after moving from downtown Walla Walla, has reportedly been charging customers the old, higher sales tax rate, according to customers and store employees.
The city of Walla Walla charges a slightly higher sales tax, due to its Transportation Benefit District, than does neighboring College Place — a difference of 0.2%.
Though store administrators did not respond to repeated requests for comment, an employee did verify that the sales tax rate was not adjusted after the store changed locations, and that the error was not caught until the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 24.
The over-collected sales tax must either be returned directly to the customer or remitted to the Department of Revenue, according to an agency spokesperson. Customers can then request a refund from the DOR online.
Given that the 0.2% difference likely amounted to less than a dollar for any individual customer, it’s unclear how many will seek a refund from Goodwill or the state. Any over-collected sales taxes that aren’t returned to customers will be rolled into the state’s general fund.
