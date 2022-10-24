The iconic 105-year-old Liberty Theater in downtown Walla Walla has sat largely empty for years, but for a couple of small, private events.
Until it is brought up to code, it must remain empty, the city of Walla Walla warned the property owner late last week. Any further private events will be immediately shut down and could result in criminal charges for the owner, the city has warned.
In an Oct. 14 letter the city told property owner Julian Saturno, of the Saturno Land Co., letter that he had violated city code by hosting private events in the historic theater despite prior warnings.
Included among a dozen alleged violations cited by the city were locked fire exits, hosting events without proper permits and certification, and using too many combustible decorative materials.
In a brief interview Friday, Saturno said that he had not had enough time to fully review the city’s claims, but that he had not intended to violate any rules.
“It was never my intention to do anything wrong,” he said. “The complexity of land ownership is not always easy, and I am by no means a professional.”
The city’s letter, signed by Building Official cq Mitch Nickolds and Deputy Fire Chief Eric Wood, instructed Saturno not to hold any further events at the Liberty Theater until the building meets code. Signs were also posted outside the building warning that entering the theater was unsafe.
Saturno has until Oct. 28 to file an appeal.
Unheeded warnings
Originally opened as the American theater in 1917, it screened silent movies later accompanied by live music. Its exterior was based on Dutch architecture.
In 1990, an adjacent department store incorporated the neighboring theater as an extension of the store. Even though the department store announced it was closing in 2020, store’s lease on the space didn’t expire until mid-2021, Saturno said in an interview.
Saturno purchased the building for $300,000 in April 2021, according to property records.
Saturno said he had long wanted to purchase the building and breathe new life into it, but had never expected the opportunity to present itself.
“Quite fortunately I got the opportunity, and of course I took it,” he said.
While Saturno did not say specifically what he wanted to do with the space, he expressed a general desire to restore the old building to its former glory and open it up to the community as a home for the arts.
“I see myself as, not necessarily an owner, but as a curator or a caretaker,” Saturno said. “Everyone in the community has a story or experience with that building. I just want to see it maintained and preserved until long until the future.”
Shortly after Saturno purchased the property in April 2021, city staff say they learned he was planning and selling tickets for a 2021 New Year’s Eve event.
In a “spirit of cooperation,” the city discussed the planned event with Saturno and allowed him to host it after satisfying “very minimal” fire and safety concerns, according to the Oct. 14 letter. Following the event, the city says it kept in contact with Saturno to discuss his plans for the theater.
During a March 4 meeting, city staff told Saturno that his plans for the property would trigger building and fire code requirements. The city also told him not to hold any more events at the theater until the requirements were met.
The city says it encouraged Saturno to seek out a design professional and offered to guide him through the permitting process, according to the letter. Saturno has not contacted the city since that March meeting, however, the letter continued.
Despite warnings from the city, Saturno continued to hold events at the theater. On Aug. 28, an invite-only exhibit was held there featuring a local artist, which was reported in Union-Bulletin on Sep. 13.
Because the building was not up to code, the event was invite-only and attendees were asked to sign waivers, according to an organizer. The U-B reported on the event, but was unaware it violated city code.
City officials cited the U-B’s stories and photos, saying the event directly conflicted with prior instructions from the city. The photos also showed that the southern exit path was obstructed, and that the area was adorned with combustible materials in excess of what is allowed under city code, according to the letter.
City staff observed another event on Oct. 8 — Saturno told the U-B it was a wedding reception for a family member — which it says also showed multiple violations of city code.
“Simply declaring an event ‘private’ does not absolve you of your obligation to comply with these codes and frankly is further evidence of your willful disregard for these public health, life, and safety concerns,” the letter stated.
