Chipotle Mexican Grill, the restaurant chain that serves Mexican-inspired food such as burritos and tacos, plans to open later this year in College Place.
A specific opening day has not been disclosed.
Chipotle will open in the former Chase Bank property, which has sat empty since Nov. 9, 2021, when the branch closed its doors. The plan is to renovate the space to accommodate two tenants.
Jon Rickard, community development director for College Place, said both tenant improvement and grading permits have been submitted to renovate the building.
Sally Evans, external communicator for Chipotle Mexican Grill, said the company considers College Place a suitable city to open a new location.
"We are currently planning to open a Chipotle in College Place in fall 2023," Evans said. "We are always exploring opportunities to bring our food with integrity to great new communities and the College Place area is a great fit."
Rickard said the former Chase Bank building at 1715 S.E. Meadowbrook St. will be divided into two tenant spaces, with Chipotle occupying the larger portion that will equal 2,400 square feet. In March 2022, the architectural firm FHA Architects reached out to College Place's community development team to explore the potential opening of a Chipotle Mexican Grill in the area. A month later, the city's development review team met with the developer on record, MAJ Development Corporation, to discuss the matter further.
In August 2022, Maj Royale LLC finalized the property purchase.
“Phase 1 budget is $500,000.” Rickard said. “I would expect the Phase 2 costs for the interior restaurant improvements to mirror or exceed phase 1 costs.”
Rickard said he does not foresee drastic traffic impacts near the Meadowbrook Plaza while construction is occurring or after the business is open.
“Commercial shopping was considered when those buildings, lights and roads were built,” Rickard said. “While you may see an increase in traffic, the roads are designed to handle that.”
Chipotle serves Mexican-inspired cuisine such as burritos and tacos. The menu offers a range of options, including vegetarian, for people to customize to their own liking. Chipotle's restaurant values highlight using real ingredients that are fresh and pronounceable.
According to Chipotle's website, there are more than 2,500 eateries in the United States with 59 locations in Washington state. The closest Chipotle, located in Kennewick, is about an hour away.
“There seems to be a buzz of excitement regarding the news of Chipotle coming to College Place,” Rickard said. “Especially from Walla Walla University students.”
