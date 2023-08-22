Recent renovations to the former Chase Bank building at 1715 SE Meadowbrook St. in College Place have made way for a Chipotle Mexican Grill.
Annie Gradinger, external communicator for the company, said the College Place location is scheduled to open next month. A specific opening date has not yet been disclosed.
The building has been divided into two tenant spaces, with Chipotle occupying the larger portion equaling 2,400 square feet.
The restaurant will have a drive-thru pickup lane called the "Chipotlane" which allows guests to pick up online orders without leaving their cars.
Grandinger said there are on average 25 jobs per restaurant with benefits, including a crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month's worth of pay each year, a debt-free college degree program and access to mental health care for employees and their families.
The College Place Chipotle location has begun to hire both full- and part-time positions. Applications are available at bit.ly/45g7C6N.
