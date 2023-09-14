The recently renovated Chipotle Mexican Grill in the former Chase Bank location in College Place opened Thursday, Sept. 14.
Annie Gradinger, external communicator for the company, said the location at 1715 SE Meadowbrook St. is the only Chipotle within 40 miles of the Walla Walla area.
The location will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
The building has been divided into two tenant spaces, with Chipotle occupying the larger portion equaling 2,400 square feet. The restaurant has a drive-thru pickup lane called the "Chipotlane," which allows guests to pick up online orders without leaving their cars.
Recently, the Meadowbrook shopping area has seen other fast-food chains cropping up including a Burger King at 2366 S.E. Taumarson Road, just south of HAPO Credit Union.
