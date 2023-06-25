Some might have wondered where the heavenly smell of barbecue is coming from as they stroll through downtown Walla Walla.
The culprit? Cedar Rain Spirits.
The company originally opened in Dayton in 2019 and specialized in traditional coffee liqueur. Cedar Rain Spirits has since added green tea liqueur, cold brew coffee liqueur, premium vodka, vanilla vodka and cinnamon vodka to the product lineup. There are plans to add new flavors as well.
Robert McNicol, owner of Cedar Rain Spirits, said there were two reasons why the Dayton location was initially selected.
"The water was better, and the rent was cheaper," he said. "We had to start somewhere."
McNicol said he knew the location at Blue Mountain Station was not going to be the end all for him, so he set his sights on opening a location in Walla Walla, which would expand his menu from spirits to barbecue as well.
"We wanted to move to Walla Walla because there was a lot more foot traffic," he said. "In Dayton, we didn't have very much space or people who were coming out to us. We really wanted to grow the company and had to decide if we wanted it to be an expensive hobby or a business."
McNicol isn't new to the Valley and said he knows the thriving industries that exist here. He moved to Walla Walla from Portland with his parents in 2008. McNicol attended high school in Walla Walla and then went into the Air Force, where he still serves.
He said he uses the fact that Cedar Rain Spirits offers some variety to the beverage industry in the Valley to his advantage, while also enticing people in with the smoky and sweet smells of smoked brisket, pulled pork and ribs.
"Before we had the vinal on the windows people would come in and ask if we were a winery," McNicol said. "When we would say no, we're not a winery, people would get really excited because it's something different."
Since opening the Walla Walla location, 121 E. Main St., he said business has been doing great.
"We have more and more people coming in every week," McNicol said. "I think that people still don't know we're here, but that will change."
Cedar Rain Spirits sells bottles, cocktails and food, and it caters, which is what he said makes it unique in Walla Walla.
"We make everything fresh, and we take a lot of pride in crafting food that cocktails that are delicious."
He said he is excited to grow the legacy and the company for many years to come.
Making spirits seems to run in the family, which McNicol said has been a huge aspect of the company. Oftentimes there are four generations of family in the building at any given time.
"This business isn't about the money," he said. "It's about family. Seeing my parents happy and seeing my wife and kids come into Cedar Rain is what gets me up in the morning.”
