April 20 might be an ordinary spring day, but for cannabis enthusiasts, it holds significance as a day of celebration for a substance that remains illegal under federal law.
The origins of the term "420" are shrouded in controversy, with various accounts attributing its creation to a group of high school students in the 1970s or a California police or penal code for marijuana.
For Ryan Armstrong, owner of The Walla Walla Cannabis Company, 420 carries more significance than just an opportunity to get high.
An elevated 420
When entering the Walla Walla Cannabis Company, 927 W. Main St., customers are enveloped into a cool and calm atmosphere. Light music hums in the background as they enter the door and a sales manager checks their ID.
The store's back wall rises with cozy fir shelving that showcases THC-infused drinks in an array of colors and tastes. In front of it, a glass-top counter displays abundant quantities of flower and cannabis concentrates.
Edibles, ranging from mints and chocolate to candies and gummies, sit below the colorful array of beverages. There's even a topical section with CBD-infused bath bombs, salves and creams.
A tincture area off to the side is staffed by medically certified employees for specialty direction on products to curate a pleasant experience for customers.
It's like a modern-day apothecary shop.
Ryan Armstrong, owner of the Walla Walla Cannabis Company, said he first got into the industry when Amber Cole, previous owner of the company, asked him to step in as a co-owner.
This year, Cole divested from the company, and Armstrong took full ownership.
Armstrong said even before he jumped into the cannabis industry, 420 has always had a special meaning.
"I think, if you really want to take 420 into a bigger picture, you think about where we are with social justice and cannabis reform, and the people who are still in prison for cannabis charges, big or small," Armstrong said. "We can take into account where we are with backdating some of our tragedies that people faced trying to get medicine."
He said using cannabis has always been beneficial to him. "It made me calmer, and it gave me a nice perspective of the world around me, especially if it was a stressful time. It didn't hurt my body."
Sustainable sourcing
The Cannabis Company prides itself on being as sustainable and safe sourcing as possible.
"Our store has always been focused on organically grown, sustainably farmed, small batch craft cannabis," Armstrong said. "About 80% of our brands are all smaller tier operations."
All the products sold must pass a detailed intake form that looks at everything from the water source used to cultivate the marijuana plants to where they derived their electricity. Armstrong also said what makes Walla Walla Cannabis Company different is that 100% of the ownership is local.
Similar to how retail stores prepare for the waves of customers during Black Friday sales, 420 requires extensive preparation. Armstrong said it takes months of planning to acquire enough products for the big day.
Kate Freja-Nielsen, buyer for Walla Walla Cannabis Company, works with cannabis growers to ensure that enough product is available to sell at discounted prices on 420. She said she typically has to start talking with growers for 420 starting in January.
Although the 420 sales attract a significant number of customers, some of the offers are just too good.
"It's really not profitable," Armstrong said. "But it's just one day. It's not like a shopping season."
To improve the industry on 420, Armstrong suggested implementing a brief tax-holiday. Washington currently imposes a 37% statewide retail-level excise tax on adult-use cannabis sales, in addition to the Walla Walla sales tax of 8.9%. This brings the total tax rate on cannabis products to 45.9% for customers.
According to the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board — WSLCB — between July 2021 and June 2022, Walla Walla County had more than $10 million of gross sales of cannabis. More than $3.8 million was excise tax. The state collected $509 million in excise tax, which is disbursed between state agencies such as the Basic Health Account, local governments, Department of Health and the Washington State Health Care Authority.
Rikki Gwinn, executive assistant for the Walla Walla city manager, said the city has not kept track of the economic impact of cannabis shops in Walla Walla; however, the city receives part of the state disbursement of the excise tax collected from cannabis sales. Gwinn said the funds are allocated on a quarterly basis, and in March, the city received about $25,000 from the state disbursement.
Gwinn said the city funnels the tax revenue from cannabis sales to law enforcement and substance abuse prevention through police department budgets.
Walla Walla Weedery
Even before Walla Walla Weedery store managers Shawn Harris and P.J. Kasala got into the business side of the cannabis industry, 420 was a special day.
"It was like a ritual," Kasala said. "We always had to figure out where we were going to meet and who would bring the weed."
For the two managers, 420 has shifted from a day to smoke to a day to sell.
"Now, it's all about business," Harris said. "Pretty much our whole day is taken up with this place. Before, for me, it was just all about meeting up with my buddies and having a good time."
Since joining the Walla Walla Weedery in 2015, Harris and Kasala have experienced enough 420 celebrations to know what to anticipate.
"It is going to be super busy," Kasala said. "The first 420 we had was insane. We had a line outside and we knew that something had to change."
During the pandemic, cannabis shops were considered essential businesses and were not shut down. Rather than having a long line going down the street to maintain social distancing for the one-day event, Kasala said they decided to make it a monthlong celebration, which he said has led to more profit despite the sale prices.
The cannabis industry also reaped the benefits from an isolated society that was stuck, for the most part, inside. While many retailers closed their doors, shops across the United States saw a growth in revenue.
"Where most businesses were struggling, it was actually the exact opposite for us," Harris said. "The whole industry was actually flourishing."
The numbers showed the same at the national level. Legal cannabis sales in the United States passed $17.5 billion in 2020, which was a 46% increase over sales in 2019.
Harris said that from 2020 to the first half 2022, business was booming — and then it wasn't.
"Everybody was kind of on this huge peak and then it just dropped off," he said. "It's been kind of a rough year for everybody, especially after COVID."
Despite the challenges of the past few years, the Walla Walla Weedery made it through to see another 420.
"We're still here, and we are still doing good," Harris said. "We hope to continue to grow our customer base and get the best quality products out at the best prices."
