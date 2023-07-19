Camp Fire Walla Walla, a nonprofit that offers after school and summer programs for area youth, recently announced that its board of directors has a new executive director.
Ruben Hernandez stepped into his new role on Monday, July 10. He previously served as a program coordinator with 21st Century, an after-school program affiliated with Walla Walla Public Schools.
“Along with his valuable professional experience, Ruben has numerous local connections and a passion for working with the youth in our community,” according to a news release from the organization. “We are eagerly looking forward to the next chapter under Ruben’s leadership."
Hernandez has also served as the outreach coordinator at Walla Walla Community College and the injury prevention program coordinator with Walla Walla County. He is a graduate of Eastern Washington University and an alum of Walla Walla Public Schools.
As executive director of the board, Hernandez will lead development initiatives, represent Camp Fire at community outreach events and lead the team of on-site and administrative staff.
