Walla Walla Valley Wine
Walla Walla Valley Wine, the region's nonprofit wine industry membership organization, has announced that Jeff Hickenlooper will take over as communications and consumer marketing director starting this fall.
Hickenlooper, a veteran in the wine industry, has a long history of elevating Walla Walla Valley wines, holding roles throughout his career in national sales, hospitality and wholesale distribution.
This year Walla Walla Valley Wine celebrated Merlot at the Celebrate Walla Walla Wine event the organization puts on. Next year's celebration will highlight Cabernet Sauvignon.
Gesa Credit Union
Gesa Credit Union awarded Merelin Perez of College Place High School an $8,000 scholarship. Perez received one of the High School Credit Union scholarships and was selected as the President’s Award winner in that category. She is the Gesa High School Credit Union intern.
Any student that is either an intern or participating student in the program is eligible to receive a scholarship. Applicants must be a full-time high school senior, must enroll in an accredited college, university or trade school, must have an overall GPA of 3.0 or greater, and must have completed their full internship year.
