Walla Walla Valley Disability Network
Cynthia E. Knight, executive director of the Walla Walla Valley Disability Network, is resigning from her position effective Wednesday, July 26, after nine years of service.
The network is immediately accepting applications for executive director. Cover letters and resumes can be emailed to shannon.bergevin@expresspros.com.
Baker Boyer
Baker Boyer announced the recipients of three $1,000 scholarships through the bank's financial literacy program, Finance Academy by Baker Boyer.
Kaitlyn King, a 2023 Walla Walla High School graduate, and Sarabeth McGowen and Natalie Teal, 2023 graduates of Waitsburg High School, received the scholarships totaling $1,000 each.
