BIG Recyclers
More glass recycling will soon be available in Walla Walla with the opening of the Walla Walla Spoke, 240 C St. at the Walla Walla Regional Airport, from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 6.
Opening day is free to all residents and businesses who bring materials to be recycled. After opening day, a small fee will be charged for disposal.
Only food and beverage bottles and jars are accepted at this location. It is required that containers are rinsed out and plastic rings, foils and caps must be removed.
Common Roots Housing Trust
Common Roots Housing Trust has announced Miles Nowlin as the full-time executive director. Nowlin has been engaged in affordable housing work for more than a decade.
As of May 1, Common Roots Housing Trust is an independent nonprofit organization and can receive tax-deductible donations by check or by card at commonrootshousing.org.
Trilogy Recovery Community
Trilogy Recovery Community is a nonprofit Recovery Community Organization working to support community members through a path of recovery from trauma, substance abuse, and/or mental health challenges. All services are free to the public.
Kate Morrison has been named the new executive director, and Pat Spencer has been named board president.
WaFd Bank awards Junior Achievement of Washington
WaFd Bank Foundation has awarded the Southeast Region of Junior Achievement of Washington a grant in the amount of $2,500 to support the organization's work in Walla Walla.
Junior Achievement is an organization with a mission to offer hands-on experiences and empower students with economic knowledge, financial decision-making abilities, and workforce skills through volunteer-led programs delivered by business community experts.
