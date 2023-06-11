Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Sheila Hagar, former education and health reporter for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists Northwest, or SPJ, by earning second place in the 2022 SPJ NW Excellence in Journalism Contest for her health reporting.
Hagar was recognized for her coverage of Providence St. Mary Medical Center's $22.7 million insurance fraud settlement with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington, the largest such settlement in the district. The fraud investigation led to a class action lawsuit filed against the hospital.
Each year entries from journalists from across the Northwest are submitted in January, and winners are then selected and announced in June.
Banner Bank
Banner Bank has been recognized as one of the World's Best Banks by Forbes for the fourth consecutive year. To create the 2023 list, Forbes partnered with Statista to survey more than 48,000 banking clients in 14 languages and 32 countries asking for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships.
