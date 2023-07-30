Echolands Winery
Echolands Winery based in Walla Walla, has appointed Brian Rudin as its new winemaker and general manager. Rudin, who brings more than 17 years of experience in winemaking, will take over for former winemaker Taylor Oswald.
As winemaker and general manager, Rudin will oversee winemaking operations, viticulture, team management and hospitality.
Blue Mountain Action Council
Blue Mountain Action Council has announced that Michelle McCleary has been hired as the BMAC Services Coordinator for Columbia and Garfield counties.
McCleary will serve the region out of BMAC's office in Dayton, primarily providing housing support and also connecting county residents to other BMAC services.
Wildhorse Resort and Casino
Plateau at Wildhorse Resort and Casino has received the Wine Spectator's Award of Excellence 2023. This is the first time the restaurant has received an award from Wine Spectator. The Award of Excellence is given to restaurants that curate wine lists with 90 selections or more.
