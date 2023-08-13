Cugini Italian Imports and Deli
Cugini Italian Imports & Deli, which has been open in Walla Walla since 2004, has announced that it will close its doors this month. The lunch service ended on Saturday, Aug. 5.
Additional information on the company's Facebook account says the store will be open for retail shopping of Italian imports until Thursday, Aug. 31.
Baker Boyer Bank
Baker Boyer Bank has been named one of the nation's top-preforming community banks by American Banker magazine for the 16th consecutive year.
American Banker's annual list, "Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks," highlights banks with under $2 billion in assets.
U.S. Small Business Administration
The U.S. Small Business Administration, founded by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on July 30, 1953, is celebrating 70 years of supporting and protecting the interests of small businesses.
The agency reports that there are 657,529 small businesses operating in Washington and that small businesses in the state support 1.4 million employees.
Walla Walla County Department of Community Health
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health recently won the Gold Hermes Award and a Silver Aster award for its social media campaign focusing on the suicide prevention hotline and opioid prevention.
The department announced in a news release Wednesday, Aug. 9, that the two awards are internationally based and were awarded for creative excellence in communication. The department worked with CMBell, a local creative agency, to create digital content to expand awareness of these issues in Walla Walla County.
During the campaign, the department delivered regular social media posts, both photos and videos in English and Spanish, that contained educational content about the 988 suicide prevention hotline and opioid prevention.
