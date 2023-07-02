College Place School District
Robert Aguilar, principal of College Place High School, has received the 2023 Doyle E. Winter Scholarship for Administrative Leadership in Education.
The award is designed to assist educational administrators as they enhance the skills needed to serve as educational leaders in the field of public education. The scholarship was established in honor of Dr. Doyle Winter who retired in 2002 after completing 44 years of service for Washington public schools.
Banner Bank
The Banner Bank Board of Directors announced that Karen Harrison has been promoted to executive vice president, Community Banking Executive. Harrison previously had the position of senior vice president, Community Banking Director.
