Chipotle Mexican Grill
The new Chipotle Mexican Grill location, 1715 SE Meadowbrook St. in College Place, opened Thursday, Sept. 14. This is the only Chipotle location within 40 miles of the Walla Walla area.
Chipotle is open at this location from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. The location is also hiring. More information is available at chipotle.com/careers.
Doubletree Restaurant and Bar
The Doubletree Restaurant and Bar, 327 E. Main St. in Athena, has closed, according to a Facebook post on the businesses account. The owners of the Doubletree declined to comment about the announcement.
The bar will remain open until the end of September. The restaurant closed on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Echolands Winery
Echolands Winery has announced Jenna Bicknell as the winery's director of hospitality, in which she will oversee all aspects of customer service.
Bicknell has 16 years of experience in Walla Walla's hospitality and wine sector.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.