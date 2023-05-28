Wake Up Call Coffee
The Spokane-based coffee company, Wake Up Call, announced Monday, May 22, that it has acquired all Black Rock locations in the Tri-Cities, Spokane and Walla Walla areas.
The company will operate out of the former Black Rock at 1110 Dalles Military Road in Walla Walla.
The news release said Wake Up Call company owners are committed to hiring locally and partnering with local businesses to create an experience that reflects the spirit of the Columbia Basin.
Banner Bank
Three local employees of Banner Bank have been selected to receive the Banner's Best award. The recognition is the highest within the company and the award celebrates Banner's top preforming employees.
Kerry Herrmann, treasury management onboarding business analyst; James Pinkerton, BI Data Engineer; and Carrie Rogers, accounting supervisor received the award.
