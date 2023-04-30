Bella Terra Real Estate
Long time Walla Walla real estate agent Roger Esparza, who has a self-owned managing broker designation for both Washington and Oregon, is starting Bella Terra Real Estate.
The firm has added Nefferteari Alejandre and Arturo Arias to the team, with Alejandre having a license in both Washington and Oregon, and Arias having a license in Washington.
Peterson Hastings
Peterson Hastings in Kennewick and Walla Walla has been recertified from the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence — CEFEX — for the 15th straight year in a row. This certification is only granted by CEFEX to firms that demonstrate adherence to fiduciary best practices.
Hastings underwent a thorough multi-month certification audit, based on the legally grounded "Prudent Practices" handbook for Investment Advisors.
Blue Mountain Industries LLC
Blue Mountain Industries LLC, community-based employment and social support organization dedicated to meeting the needs of adults with disabilities, has been accredited for three years for the services it provides.
The organization received its fourth consecutive three-year accreditation from CARF International.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.