Banner Bank
Banner Bank ranked seventh as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 by Newsweek. The list is compiled by Newsweek in collaboration with Statista Inc., which is a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
The Americas Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 list was identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of U.S. residents based on customer trust, investor trust and employee trust.
Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance
The Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance — MFCDA — has been designated as an Affiliate Main Street America Program for the 11th year in a row.
The recognition is for programs that are committed to create meaningful improvements to downtowns using preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street America Approach.
STCU Home Loans
Tim Applebee, a lifelong Walla Walla resident, has joined STCU, a not-for-profit credit union, as a Home Loan Officer. Applebee will serve homebuyers in Walla Walla and will serve borrowers in Pasco, Kennewick and Richland.
