Baker Boyer
Baker Boyer has announced that Edward Chvatal Jr. and Jim Edmunds have been appointed as new members of the board of directors.
Chvatal is a third-generation farmer for his family's Lowden-based wheat operation, Chvatal Farms Inc. Edmunds is president and CEO of Seattle-based Ingeniux Corp., a web content management and digital experience software provider.
Retirement of Mark Hess
Baker Boyer announced that Make Hess, chief operating officer and executive vice president, will retire in July after more than 33 years of service.
A celebration for Hess, hosted by Baker Boyer, is open to the community from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 15, in the Baker Boyer main office lobby, 7 W. Main St. in Walla Walla.
Washington State Wine Commission
The Washington State Wine Commission, or WSWC, has hired Kristina Kelley as the executive director. Kelley was unanimously selected by the WSWC Board of Commissioners after a nationwide search.
WSWC is a commodity commission that represents every licensed winery and wine grape grower in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.