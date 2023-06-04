WSWC Executive Director, Kristina Kelley

Kristina Kelley

 Photo courtesy of Washington State Wine Commission

Baker Boyer 

Baker Boyer has announced that Edward Chvatal Jr. and Jim Edmunds have been appointed as new members of the board of directors.

Chvatal is a third-generation farmer for his family's Lowden-based wheat operation, Chvatal Farms Inc. Edmunds is president and CEO of Seattle-based Ingeniux Corp., a web content management and digital experience software provider.

Retirement of Mark Hess

Baker Boyer announced that Make Hess, chief operating officer and executive vice president, will retire in July after more than 33 years of service.

A celebration for Hess, hosted by Baker Boyer, is open to the community from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 15, in the Baker Boyer main office lobby, 7 W. Main St. in Walla Walla.

Washington State Wine Commission 

The Washington State Wine Commission, or WSWC, has hired Kristina Kelley as the executive director. Kelley was unanimously selected by the WSWC Board of Commissioners after a nationwide search. 

WSWC is a commodity commission that represents every licensed winery and wine grape grower in the state.

Business Reporter

Hannah McIntyre is the business reporter at the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin. She grew up in Athena, Oregon and spent a lot of time in Walla Walla. Hannah recently graduated from the University of Oregon with a B.A. in Journalism and spent the last three years in Eugene. She’s glad to be home in Athena and excited to be writing about businesses and agriculture in the Walla Walla Valley. When Hannah isn’t working, she likes to read, take care of her plant collection and hang out with her dog.  

