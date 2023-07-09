Avennia Winery
Avennia Winery, a Woodinville-based winery, announced that a new tasting room will open in Walla Walla at 3 S. First Ave. with the anticipated opening set for mid-August.
The winery is owned by winemaker, Chris Peterson and former Microsoft Executive Marty Taucher. The new space will offer tastings of Avennia's current and past releases.
Washington State Transportation Commission
The Washington State Transportation Commission has elected new leaders for both chair and vice chair positions.
Deborah Young, of San Juan County, is the new chair, and James "Jim" A. Restucci, of Yakima County, is the new vice chair. Young has served on the commission since 2015 and Restucci has served since 2018.
Dayton Historical Depot Society
The Dayton Historical Depot Society hired Kristina Blake as the new museum manager effective June 13. Before accepting this position, Blake worked as the Code Compliance Officer for Walla Walla County.
The Dayton Historical Depot Society is at 222 E. Commercial St. For more information on the organization and its mission, visit daytonhistoricdepot.org.
Washington State Department of Commerce
The Washington State Department of Commerce is seeking proposals from those who are qualified and interested in participating in a project to administer a needs-based program to eligible cities, counties, tribal nations and destination marketing organizations.
The Commerce department received funding for this program from a federal EDA Statewide Tourism & Economic Development Planning grant.
Proposals are due at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2.
For those interested in submitting a proposal, visit commerce.wa.gov for more information.
