L’Ecole No. 41 appointment
L’Ecole No. 41, one of the founding wineries of Washington’s Walla Walla Valley and among the region’s celebrated wineries, has appointed Ryan Pennington as chief operating officer.
“I have known and respected Ryan for more than 15 years, having served with him on the boards of Washington Wine Institute and WineAmerica. His strategic experience in the wine industry will give him unique insights to help expand L’Ecole’s position as one of the most respected brands in the Pacific Northwest," said Marty Clubb, owner and managing winemaker for L’Ecole No. 41. "His broad role in managing Ste. Michelle’s premium brands gives him great experience to help L’Ecole build a stronger wholesale business and expand all our direct-to-consumer channels.”
“I am incredibly honored to be joining this historic and iconic winery,” said Pennington, who joins L’Ecole No. 41 after 10 years at Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, the largest wine producer in the Pacific Northwest, where he was most recently vice president, communications and corporate affairs.
