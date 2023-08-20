The Blue Mountain Humane Society has named Dian Ver Valen as the organization's new CEO after the resignation of Amanda Wernert.
Previously Ver Valen has served as interim CEO and business operations director.
Gary Asmus, a representative of the Board of Directors for BMHS, said in a news release that during her tenure, Ver Valen demonstrated leadership skills and dedication to the organization's core values and mission.
"Dian has consistently demonstrated her dedication and proficiency throughout her tenure with BMHS," Asmus said in the news release. "Her ability to navigate challenges, coupled with her passion for our mission, makes her an excellent fit for the CEO role."
Ver Valen, who has lived in the greater Walla Walla Valley for 13 years has had several leadership positions in the community, including editor of the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin.
"I’m honored to be asked to lead such an important organization in our community,” Ver Valen said in the news release. “In my time serving BMHS as business operations director, I’ve come to understand what a dedicated, passionate, and professional team of employees and volunteers we have supporting our mission here. I’m excited to be part of this team and to help us continue to grow and thrive.”
