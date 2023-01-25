The newest BestMed Urgent Care location in College Place can offer medical services with no appointments necessary. The clinic treats anything from fractures to the flu. Patients can also go in for routine services such as sports physicals and vaccinations.
Jim Ashby, CEO of Community Care Partners which oversees BestMed Urgent Care, said on opening day, Tuesday, Jan. 24, that the services the clinic can provide can help people get back to daily life quickly and easily after a minor injury or sickness.
"We get you in fast, and we make sure we get you back out," Ashby said. "Our purpose is to keep people out of the hospital."
The College Place location at 1225 S.E. Commercial Drive is the fourth clinic in Washington to open with more locations set to open within the next 12 to 18 months, Ashby said. The new building is home to six exam rooms, a procedure room and an X-ray room as well. All staff members at the clinic live in the Walla Walla Valley.
"We decided to have a nice local staff here to care for the community," Ashby said. "We feel like the best way to provide services is to be engrained in the community itself."
Holly Bush, area manager for BestMed in Washington, said she is excited for the company to open a new location in College Place, which is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
"This is a fresh face of health care delivery that I think Walla Walla has been craving for some time," Bush said. "My hope is that we are not only able to bring much needed services to Walla Walla, because I know our urgent cares, our walk-in clinics and emergency rooms are pretty packed these days, but to be that new face of health care in a new way in all its different aspects."
