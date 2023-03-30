Baker Boyer Bank is teaching financial literacy to students in the Walla Walla Valley who otherwise may not have the opportunity to learn about money and how to manage it.
The program, known as the Finance Academy, began in 2020 and sends Baker Boyer professionals into local schools to teach students about banking basics, budgeting, insurance, mortgages, debt management and more.
“These subjects are often not taught in schools and are inevitable in adulthood, and therefore leaves students to try and figure it out on their own when they come to it,” said Chris Christianson, credit administration specialist with Baker Boyer.
Christianson said that while the Finance Academy was originally only taught in high schools, the program expanded into K-5 classrooms this year. The younger students learn about coin recognition, the importance of saving and general financial literacy.
“It’s just getting that conversation started — even if it’s just going back to their parents and asking them about how they handle their financial literacy and the idea of saving and why it’s important to them,” Christianson said.
There are now 15 schools enrolled in the program, which is a partnership between Baker Boyer and EVERFI, a company that provides digital courses for K-12 students and adults. More than 500 students have enrolled in the program since it started.
Roseann Groom, an English Language Arts teacher at Waitsburg High School, had the Finance Academy come to her class after they had a speaker from Gesa Credit Union go over the basics of baking and credit with the students. She said Baker Boyer's program took that information a step further.
"This current information is more than I could have offered them in the traditional lecture-style class I teach," Groom said. "Currently I have two students who have completed the courses and are certified. Five are working on it at their own pace, which is another great thing about the program."
Anna Inman, a migrant intervention specialist for College Place Public Schools, brought the program to College Place because she and Scott Reardon, who teaches personal finance and accounting at College Place High School, were looking for a way to target Spanish-speaking families. The Finance Academy is offered in both Spanish and English.
“One student has completed all the modules in Spanish and is now certified through Baker Boyer,” Inman said. “This program guides students through courses that teach them about interest, credit history, loans, budgeting, insurance and more.”
Inman said she’s had students talk with their parents about how to build credit and the importance of retirement. She said the program has helped remove the lack of trust and fear that many students’ parents have with banks.
“I want to empower my young Latino students with financial knowledge so they can not only reach their personal goals but also share their learning with family, friends and community,” Inman said.
The Finance Academy also started offering scholarships to high school students last year. Seniors who have completed or are in the process of completing the financial literacy course are eligible to apply for a $1,000 scholarship. Three scholarships are awarded each year and applications are due May 1.
