Baker Boyer bank has finished up its grant program concerning the COVID-19 pandemic with $32,500 in new donations to organizations.
Funding went to four nonprofits in Walla Walla, Tri-Cities and Yakima that are facing unusual needs, bank officials said in a news release.
The recent donations puts the bank’s pandemic relief giving at more than $150,000.
Baker Boyer President and CEO Mark Kajita said his company gave out the grants to help mitigate some of the needs fielded by organizations that provide for critical situations.
“We are all in this together and Baker Boyer is cautiously optimistic we are on the other side of what has been a trying time for everyone,” Kajita said.
Baker Boyer’s donations in the Walla Walla area include:
- Walla Walla Senior Center, to support its drive-thru meal service — $6,500.
- YWCA, to help with increased shelter and services demand for families experiencing domestic violence, which rose during the pandemic — $6,500.
The end of Baker Boyer’s special pandemic funding marks a return of the bank’s “Legacy Giving Program." Started in 2016, that program helps nonprofits offset costs of large-scale projects that have a positive impact on the communities served by Baker Boyer.
