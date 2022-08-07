Baker Boyer Bank is doing its part to help keep Walla Walla nonprofit organizations funded in the face of rising demands for services as we continue to live through COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release by Baker Boyer.
The release stated that Baker Boyer has designated $32,000 to five nonprofit organizations in Walla Walla, Tri-Cities and Yakima. Each will receive $6,500.
The list includes the Common Roots Housing Trust and the Blue Mountain Health Cooperative in Walla Walla.
The release describes Common Roots Housing Trust as an organization that uses land trusts to create affordable housing.
Blue Mountain Health Cooperative is a free walk-in clinic for nonemergency mental health care overseen by licensed experts, according to the release.
“We are all in this together with the shared goal of keeping everyone as safe and healthy as possible during these challenging times.” Baker Boyer President and CEO Mark Kajita said in the statement.
