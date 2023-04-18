ATHENA — The Gem Theatre once stood as a shining jewel in the Athena community, and will soon return to its former beauty with the help of local school teacher Rob McIntyre and a group of determined students.
The theater, which originally opened as a restaurant and saloon in 1901 before becoming a theatre in 1909, has stood empty for 55 years. It was donated to the city in 2004 to be renovated as a theater, and McIntyre along with about 400 school kids have been working on it since.
Now, after more than $2 million and 19 years of hard work put into the project, the theater is beginning to regain its old sparkle. Although it is unknown when exactly the theater will open for business, only about $200,000 worth of renovations remain. McIntyre hopes to finish the project as soon as possible.
“We’ve been at this for a long time,” McIntyre said. “I’ve got kids graduating — one being my son — who started working on this building when they were in fifth grade.”
The project has made it through the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic along with several other setbacks over the years. McIntyre said pure stubbornness is what kept it going.
“We’re going to do this. We’re not going to quit until we’ve done it,” McIntyre said. “There have been a few times we’ve laid awake at night wondering how we’re going to get past an obstacle that pops up. You just don’t quit. It would be a lot easier to quit, and you just don’t.”
The whole project has been funded through donations and grants. McIntyre said getting the funding hasn’t been easy. He’s done everything he could to save money, including the installation of a solar array on the roof, which took a lot of effort.
“Everything was in place and I applied twice for a Pacific Power grant to do this because it’s about $100,000,” McIntyre said. “The first time I didn’t get it. You feel bad when you’ve taken $5,000 of your money and put that into an application. It’s like drilling a well and there’s no water.”
McIntyre decided to apply one more time and ended up as one of only 11 projects in the state that was awarded the grant that year. He expects the building to be finished this year but still needs to raise about $200,000 for stage equipment.
The project just last week received a $15,000 grant from the Port of Umatilla, which McIntyre said will help with contractor labor expenses. Anyone can donate to the project by visiting the theater’s website at bit.ly/3MVR65X.
Once it opens, Mcintyre hopes to host concerts not only by local bands but from musicians across the country. He also wants to give people more access to films.
“This could be a place for kids — if they want to have a movie night, we’ll be able to do that,” he said. “So many people can’t afford to go to the theater anymore — it’s just too expensive. So if we keep the cost of it low so you can have that experience, we’ll do that.”
The theater features a stage and orchestra pit, along with a viewing balcony, brand new red carpet and even a 1921 Wurlitzer theatre pipe organ. McIntyre mentioned the possibility of hosting conventions, weddings and other events at the theater, as well as a Hodaka motorcycle museum, which will be kept in the theater's adjoining saloon.
Hodaka was a motorcycle company based in Athena in the 1960s and '70s. McIntyre said the motorcycles were manufactured in Athena and distributed all over the world. At the end of every June, the town hosts Hodaka Days to celebrate its history in Athena.
Almost every piece of the theater, from the chairs to the soda fountain, has its own unique story. McIntyre said he loves to find old items to use instead of buying new.
The bar in the Star Saloon came from Oakland, California, where it withstood a fire in the pizza parlor where it once lived. The parts that could not be recovered were built from a tree knocked over in a windstorm.
“I like to reuse old things, and I don’t try to make them look brand new,” McIntyre said. “If they’ve got scars, it’s part of their history.”
He said that over the years, the Gem Theatre had become more than just a part of the town. It had become a part of so many kids’ lives, too. He said several kids who had worked on the building had gone into city management and contracting.
“I’m around these kids at school and I can see it. I can see that daydream,” McIntyre said. “You’ve just got to encourage it because you never know where it’s going to go. A lot of them walk in here with their kids and they can see they were part of something that was unusual, and it was bigger than any one of us alone.”
