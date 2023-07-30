Tucked within the line of tasting rooms, restaurants and shops on Main Street is a specialty business that some shoppers might walk past without knowing what's inside.
Angeleone, 28 W. Main St., is a store specializing in handmade Italian shoes and sunglasses.
Each pair of shoes is handmade by cobblers in Brazil who originally immigrated there from Italy, bringing along more than 150 years of crafting handmade shoes. The sunglasses are designed and crafted in Milan, Italy, a city also known for its fashion.
The leather is sourced from Italy, and the shoes are trademarked by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, European Community Trademark and the Australian Trademark.
From stitching, dyeing, gluing, trimming and polishing, each step is done by hand. Styles ranging from lace up dress shoes and sneakers to ankle-length leather boots and slip-ons are all available to try on.
Kim Anderson, store manager for Angeleone, said the quality of the shoes and the mission of the company go hand in hand.
She said Angeleone's mission is to help children by donating a percentage of the profits made from the shoes and sunglasses. The donations target key needs such as food insecurity, health access and education attainment.
"This summer, Angeleone is sending money to help address these issues in both Walla Walla and Brazil," Anderson said.
She also said the sheer quality of the shoes and sunglasses are amazing for the price as well.
Since 2018, when the company started, Angeleone has made donations to Seattle Children's Hospital and Brenner Children's Hospital at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to help both institutions fight cancer and provide support to children and their families.
Angeleone has also donated to seven orphanages in Brazil and several others in India. In addition, the organization has donated to food and housing needs of more than 100 families in Kenya, Africa.
Beyond men's Italian shoes, the store on Main Street also sells women's vintage clothing, handbags and jewelry. Anderson said the future hopes for the company include expanding product offerings to reach a variety of customers.
