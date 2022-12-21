Anchor Point Counseling services has traded its old address for a more accessible location in town.
Founder Alayna Brinton said the business moved from its Eastgate address to the former Planned Parenthood clinic building at 828 S. First Ave, near Southgate Center Market.
“This move will allow the counseling practice to be more centrally located for ease of access,” Brinton said. “Anchor Point has 13 licensed therapists on staff and the new location will provide space to continue to grow to meet the need here in Walla Walla.”
For more information, visit AnchorPointCounselingPLLC.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.