AmeriGas, the largest propane company in the United States, demonstrated last weekend that there are a lot more uses for propane than lighting the grill.
As a prominent distributor and retailer, AmeriGas specializes in providing propane — a versatile and widely utilized fuel — for a variety of purposes, including heating, cooking, and powering various appliances.
AmeriGas serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers across all 50 states.
The national propane retailer also supplied all of the fuel for the 2023 Walla Walla Balloon Stampede and helped send the colorful hot air balloons up and away.
Robert Dale, territory manager for AmeriGas’ Walla Walla operations, said this year's hot air balloon event used about 1,000 gallons of propane. He said each hot air balloon only caries about seven to eight gallons of propane in the stainless steel cannisters.
"They don't use a lot," he said. "That's why the flights are relatively short."
Dale said AmeriGas has been a sponsor for the stampede for about 30 years, and the company has no plans to end that tradition.
"We plan to be a sponsor of the event for as long as it is there," Dale said.
Beyond the Walla Walla Balloon Stampede, Dale said AmeriGas works to sponsor organizations and events where propane is vital.
"Throughout the entire region and the local community, we try to support high school groups and entities throughout the year," Dale said. "We try to support as many as we feasibly can."
He said sponsoring an event such as the balloon stampede was almost a "match made in heaven."
Other than hot air balloons, the company helps support the vast agricultural community in the Valley. Dale said frost control is one of the biggest uses of propane in the orchards that span the region.
As a propane supplier, AmeriGas operates a vast network of distribution centers, storage facilities, and delivery trucks to ensure a supply of propane to its customers. The company offers propane delivery services, tank installations, maintenance, and related products such as gas grills, heaters and appliances.
"When that's all said and done, the meat and potatoes of the company are the residential people that we service day in and day out," Dale said. "In sponsoring the Walla Walla Balloon Stampede and other events we are showing our communities that we care."
