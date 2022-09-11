Hometown Lenders has recently expanded into Walla Walla, with a branch operated by third-generation Walla Wallan Dustin Brown.
Hometown Lenders, based in Huntsville, Alabama, is primarily a mortgage business, Brown said, working with clients to purchase properties, refinance loans and find creative financing solutions where there are alternatives.
“We do investment properties, construction loans — a wide variety,” he said.
Walla Walla’s branch is next to Starbucks on Plaza Way off state Route 125.
But this new site is just one of the latest new branches for the rapidly growing business. The company has over 100 locations and operates in more than 40 states, according to its website, and Walla Walla’s is not the only new Washington branch started or acquired this year.
In May, Hometown Lenders announced in a news release that it had acquired locations in Seattle and Kennewick, along with new branches in Oregon, Alaska and North Carolina.
“Walla Walla is an up-and-coming area, and my direct boss, out of Vancouver, has been wanting to move into wine country,” Brown said.
The company works to set itself apart from its competitors through honesty, integrity and direct contact with clients, Brown said. While online services are available, the company focuses on a brick-and-mortar, face-to-face approach, he said.
“Hometown is a faith-based company, focused on being a tight-knit professional organization and trying to commit to a high level of service,” he said. “It’s very hard to find companies willing to stand up for their values and be based on taking care of humans and not just the bottom line.”
Brown comes to the company from 20 years of experience in the banking and financing industries, having opened the Walla Walla HAPO Community Credit Union branch and later worked with Washington Mutual and Northwestern Mutual prior to the 2008 recession.
The branch intends to hire locally, Brown said, and is also always looking for additional loan officers. Once more staff are hired on at the Walla Walla branch — he is currently the only one — the new location will also need some front-office staff, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.