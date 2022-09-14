After nearly three decades of bringing art to their community, the Wenaha Gallery in Dayton is set to close at the end of September.
Opened in 1993 by Pat and Ed Harri, the gallery, which has for years sold fine prints and Western art, crafts and custom frames, and hosted countless artists in their small storefront in downtown Dayton, will close their doors for the final time Sept. 30.
Custom framer Savonnah Fouts will take over the framing portion of the business, however.
On a recent September afternoon, Pat and longtime sales associate C.J. Horlacher were hard at work, hanging paintings on every empty patch of wall, most of them steeply discounted through the end of the month. During a lull, Pat reflected on the gallery’s role in the community and in her family’s life.
Three decades ago, Ed and Pat learned that a building in downtown Dayton, Ed’s hometown, was being restored. When they mentioned it would make a nice home for an art gallery, they were asked a question: will you open one?
“And we thought, ‘well, why not?’” Pat said. “We thought there was an opportunity that we would be able to add something to the town, to educate people and help them find something affordable that could beautify their homes.”
She went to school with her daughter to learn the art of custom framing, and in 1993, the Wenaha Gallery opened its doors.
And in the years that followed, Pat believes they accomplished their goals. Beyond just offering a place for residents to purchase art or to have the perfect frame custom-fit to a specific painting, they have hosted countless guest artists, many of were local or from the surrounding region.
But in March of 2020, Ed passed away at the age of 73.
“I was determined not to make a rash decision,” Pat said. “But we’ve been here 29 years, and I have more projects and goals than I can do in two lifetimes. It felt like it was time.”
The response to the news of the impending closure has, for Pat, brought into stark relief how important the gallery has been to so many people.
“There have been so many nice phone calls and comments, wanting my to know how much they have appreciated what we’ve done for the community,” she said.
“I would love to see somebody take over this space and keep it as an art space,” she added. “No one has stepped up to do that yet, but I keep throwing that idea out there.”
