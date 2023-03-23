Calls at the Walla Walla County Fire District 5 have gone up. Way up.
So much so that leaders of the Burbank-based district say they are struggling to keep up with the area’s need for service and plan to ask voters to approve a levy “lid lift.”
Staffing, funding problems
In the past 10 years, calls at Walla Walla County Fire District 5 have doubled. The district is currently seeing about 700 calls a year, Fire Chief Mike Wickstrom said.
And while calls have been going up, resources have been going down. A decade ago, the department had four career firefighters and 30 volunteers. Now, the agency is down to 12 volunteers.
To help make up for the shrinking number of volunteer firefighters, the district has strained its budget to employ seven career firefighters, but Wickstrom said it's not enough and he needs to add more.
But adding firefighters isn’t cheap. Between a firefighter’s salary, benefits and additional costs such as uniform and equipment purchases, each firefighter costs the district about $100,000 a year, the chief estimated.
Wickstrom, who has been the fire chief for 12 years, said the district’s budget has not matched its growth.
“The fire district’s budget has been relatively flat for many, many years,” Wickstrom said. “It used to serve our purpose. So, we never even thought about trying to get more money.”
But because of a levy contraction, that is no longer the case.
A levy contraction
The fire district is levy funded. Three decades ago, district residents approved a levy that was capped at $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
The area has seen a lot of growth — mostly industrial, not residential — during the past 10 years, leading to the increased number of service calls. But the growth has not led to a matching expansion of funding.
State law limits the total amount of tax money the district can collect in a year to a number equal to what it collected in the prior year, plus 1%.
It is important to note this is a 1% increase on the total amount of taxes collected by the district — not a 1% increase on the tax rate per taxpayer.
This means property value could increase by any amount, yet the total funding brought in by the levy can only increase by 1%. This actually drops the amount each taxpayer pays.
Because of the state law, that $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value figure has consistently dropped and is currently at $1.14 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
The district also has a separate EMS tax levy of 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. Wickstrom said that levy generates about $400,000 a year. That makes up less than half of the estimated $1 million per year it costs to run the district’s ambulance service.
The rest has to come out of the fire levy.
What is a lid lift and how much does the district want?
Wickstrom said the district plans to request what is known as a lid lift on the levy on the November ballot. If approved by voters, the lift would allow the district to begin collecting $1.38 per $1,000 of assessed value, without waiting for the amount to increase 1% at a time.
This means a taxpayer with a property valued at $350,000 would pay an extra $84 a year.
Wickstrom said that additional money would go a long way. He said that money would fund three or four new career firefighters, equipment upgrades and station renovations.
The station renovations would include additional sleeping quarters to the main Burbank station to accommodate additional firefighters, as well as adding larger bay doors to allow room for more modern equipment.
Wickstrom said the money will help when firefighters have to respond to more than one fire at a time. These are called overlap calls and have become more common.
Overlapping calls
“Last year, of the 700 calls we received, 73 of those calls were overlapping,” Wickstrom said. “We can do one call pretty effectively. But OK, now we have another call. I’m seeing this more and more.”
Walla Walla County Fire District 5 includes more than just Burbank. The district also covers Wallula, the Sun Harbor area and Burbank Heights. Altogether, its territory is 92 square miles and is home to about 4,100 residents.
Each area has its own station, however, due to staffing, only the Burbank and Burbank Heights stations are in service.
In other parts of the county, fire agencies can more easily work together to address overlapping calls.
For example, when the Walla Walla Fire Department responds to a fire within the city limits, crews from the College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 will often respond.
With Burbank being 45 miles from Walla Walla and 25 miles from the closest district — Walla Walla County Fire District 6 in Touchet — help from these agencies isn’t as simple.
Instead, the district has had to depend on fire and EMS crews from Tri-City agencies.
“Last summer, we had three back-to-back calls in 20 minutes,” Wickstrom said. “So, I had Kennewick paramedics on one end of the block. Next block was our people … And then we had the Pasco Fire Department on the next block.”
