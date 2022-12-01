DAYTON — Another overflow audience attended the Columbia County Rural Library District board meeting Monday, Nov. 28, in the continuing dispute over 11 of its books dealing with issues of gender identity, sexual identity or anti-racism.
The titles include:
- “Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race,” by Megan Madison
- “What’s The T?” by Juno Dawson
- “This Book Is Gay,” by Juno Dawson
- “When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir,” by Patrice Khan-Cullors and Asha Bandele
- “This Book is Anti-Racist,” by Tiffany Jewel
- “The Black Friend,” by Frederick Joseph
- “Yes! No! A First Conversation About Consent,” by Megan Madison, Jessica Ralli, and Isabel Roxas
- “Being You: A First Conversation About Gender,” by Megan Madison, Jessica Ralli, and Isabel Roxas
- “Melissa,” by Alex Gino
- “Pink, Blue, and You! – Questions For Kids About Gender Stereotypes,” by Elise Gravel
- “When Aidan Became A Brother,” by Kyle Lukoff
Each title will remain at Dayton Memorial Library, it was decided by the board in October, after requests for their removal and the ensuing review process.
But while most of the board meeting Monday night involved their proposed 2023 operating budget, which was approved, the issue about the controversial books was still on the minds of everybody present.
Guests filled each of the 26 chairs made available inside the cozy Delany Building, and about nine or 10 more stood throughout the two-hour meeting. It was also broadcasted over the internet on Zoom, a projector showing 19 viewers.
The books controversy has been going on during the past four months.
“What’s it been like? Well, it’s surprised me,” Columbia County Rural Library District Director of Library Services Todd Vandenbark said after the meeting. “The first time, there were five people here who brought these books up to complain about. We offered them the process for reconsideration. The next meeting, 90 people showed up.
“I’d say two-thirds of them were on the side of challenging the books.”
The call to remove books from Dayton Memorial Library came within the same year the nearby Walla Walla School District had experienced a similar confrontation about material in the Wa-Hi library.
Vandenbark said he was not aware of any connection besides the effort to censor books.
The library services director for almost two years, Vandenbark said he was told Dayton had never before experienced a call to ban books.
During the meeting, Vandenbark read aloud a statement by the American Library Association opposing book censorship.
The floor was later opened to anybody wanting to comment.
Several shared their support for the board in how they had handled the situation while another handful expressed their objections that the material was within grasp of young impressionable readers — though Vandenbark explained the targeted material had been relocated within the building.
“It’s the parents’ responsibility to guide their children’s reading,” Vandenbark said. “Not mine. I never suggest those books. We leave them to be serendipitously.”
While the decision to retain all 11 books had been announced before Monday’s meeting, the board voted to approve a pair of amendments to its policy about requests for the reconsideration of library materials.
The first change fixed a contradiction among the existing policies, clarifying that the library would issue a written response to such a re-question within 30 days. Another statement indicating a two-month window to respond was eliminated.
Then an amendment was added requiring that the patron filing the request “must have read, viewed, listened to, or otherwise reviewed the item in its entirety or the request will be rejected.”
Vandenbark called this experience “eye opening,” but he said he thought the process was fair, enabling both sides to make their cases.
But frustrations came from the simultaneous challenge of 11 books, the time spent reading each one for review — not to mention offensive remarks made on social media.
“It’s trying. It’s tiring. It just drains my energy and my enthusiasm, even though I enjoy my job so much,” Vandenbark said. “It just kind of saps the energy.”
