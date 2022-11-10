A body was discovered Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Walla Walla on East Isaacs Avenue near the Link Street intersection.
Walla Walla County Chief Deputy Coroner Allison Barnett said she is close to identifying the body but is waiting for fingerprint verification. She said the body is a man who is about 40 years old.
Walla Walla Police Department spokesperson Gunner Fulmer said a civilian found the body and called 911. Officers responded, confirmed the man had died, and contacted the coroner’s office.
No cause of death or any other information has been released. Barnett said an autopsy would be performed Tuesday.
